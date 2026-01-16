South Africa: Nelson Mandela Bay Flushes Drain Contract, Leaving Questions About Sewage Response Times

Sewage spill response times in Nelson Mandela Bay are expected to worsen after a key drain-cleaning contract expired, nearly two years after the metro began the process to replace it.

Nelson Mandela Bay residents face extended delays in sewage complaint responses after a long-standing contract for cleaning and unblocking sewerage drains ended on 9 January.

The termination of the Teloc contract occurs as the city seeks to finalise contracts for minor sewerage works and pump station cleaning, forcing residents to contend with roads inundated with raw sewage that also runs into their properties.

It was an "evergreen contract" that was extended numerous times over the years while a long-term contract is processed.

The Teloc contract expired at the end of the 2023/24 financial year, after which the city initiated a replacement one that has yet to be finalised.

Ward councillors raised concerns over the termination of the contract as they battled to get officials and contractors to timeously attend to problems with overflowing sewage.

The councillors were informed of the "suffering that was to come" as a result of the contract ending via a WhatsApp message by the Struandale depot senior superintendent.

"Attention all councillors: Please be aware that we will suffer in the coming days. [The] Teloc and JK contract was terminated on Friday, 9 January 2026 until further notice," the alert reads.

"Not sure if they will be...