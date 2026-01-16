South Africa: What Dion George's Very Public Resignation Means for the DA

15 January 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Rebecca Davis

The resignation of the DA's longstanding federal finance chair Dion George presents multiple headaches for the party.

When Dion George decided to resign - not just as the DA's federal finance chair, but also as a Member of Parliament and as an ordinary party member - he would have considered multiple options of how to do it, ranging from the most benign to the most nuclear.

The most benign option: some kind of polite joint statement with DA leader John Steenhuisen or DA federal executive chair Helen Zille, announcing neutrally that George has chosen to tender his resignation, which the party has regretfully accepted.

The most nuclear option: to read a resignation letter live on national TV at midday on Thursday, containing multiple incendiary allegations about the DA leadership and Steenhuisen in particular.

That the usually mild-mannered George went with the second choice is a statement of just how badly this DA veteran feels himself to have been betrayed, given that he would know exactly the damage this might do to the political party to which he has dedicated the majority of his professional life.

For the DA's part: by Thursday afternoon, trying to click on George's profile on the DA website already produced a "Page Not Found" notification. George had been officially erased.

George knows...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.