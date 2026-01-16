South Africa: What Dion George's Very Public Resignation Means for the DA

The resignation of the DA's longstanding federal finance chair Dion George presents multiple headaches for the party.

When Dion George decided to resign - not just as the DA's federal finance chair, but also as a Member of Parliament and as an ordinary party member - he would have considered multiple options of how to do it, ranging from the most benign to the most nuclear.

The most benign option: some kind of polite joint statement with DA leader John Steenhuisen or DA federal executive chair Helen Zille, announcing neutrally that George has chosen to tender his resignation, which the party has regretfully accepted.

The most nuclear option: to read a resignation letter live on national TV at midday on Thursday, containing multiple incendiary allegations about the DA leadership and Steenhuisen in particular.

That the usually mild-mannered George went with the second choice is a statement of just how badly this DA veteran feels himself to have been betrayed, given that he would know exactly the damage this might do to the political party to which he has dedicated the majority of his professional life.

For the DA's part: by Thursday afternoon, trying to click on George's profile on the DA website already produced a "Page Not Found" notification. George had been officially erased.

