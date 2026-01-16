South Africa: US Embassy in Pretoria Criticises Iran's Participation in Naval Drill Off Simon's Town

The US embassy has condemned the South African military for allegedly defying presidential orders by allowing Iran to join naval exercises in False Bay. Labelling Iran a 'state sponsor of terror', US officials said the move undermined regional stability. Meanwhile, South Africa has called on Iran to allow peaceful protests amid a violent crackdown on dissent in the country.

The US embassy in Pretoria has expressed concern and alarm about reports that South African Minister of Defence Angie Motshekga and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) defied the SA government's orders that Iran should not participate in the joint naval exercise in False Bay this week.

"Iran is a destabilising actor and state sponsor of terror, and its inclusion in joint exercises - in any capacity - undermines maritime security and regional stability," the US embassy posted on the social media site X on Thursday.

"It is particularly unconscionable that South Africa welcomed Iranian security forces as they were shooting, jailing and torturing Iranian citizens engaging in peaceful political activity South Africans fought so hard to gain for themselves. South Africa can't lecture the world on 'justice' while cosying up to Iran," the embassy said.

"And permitting Iranian military forces to operate in South African waters -- or going to Tehran and expressing solidarity -- isn't 'non-alignment'; it's choosing to stand with a regime that brutally represses its people and engages in terrorism," the embassy added.

The reference to going to Tehran to express solidarity with Iran apparently referred to a visit by senior SANDF officers to Tehran...