South Africa: Why South Africa Shouldn't Reject US Ambassador-Designate Bozell's Credentials

America's next ambassador to South Africa should arrive soon. While some South Africans argue his past views make him the wrong man at the wrong time for this important job, embracing his arrival but challenging his misunderstandings of South African realities can contribute to healing a damaged bilateral relationship.

In recent statements, South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola has expressed sharp critiques of American positions ambassador-designate L Brent Bozell III had stressed were his on his call sheet in his Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearings, as well as criticism of the recent arrest by US forces of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.

While Lamola did not specifically voice opposition to Bozell's assignment to Pretoria, City Press reported that he was "carefully considering the credentials of the new US ambassador-designate". He told the publication, "Credentials will be presented, the process will be followed, and at that time, the President will make a decision."

After Bozell was confirmed by the US Senate and took his oath of office last week, some South Africans are arguing that the new American ambassador's credentials, which would allow him to take up his posting in Pretoria, should not be accepted by the South African government.

Are opponents of Bozell's assignment to Pretoria acting out of principle -- or is this more a convenient target for expressing anger at American criticisms of South African government policies, such as its pursuit of a genocide case at the International Court of Justice?

In...