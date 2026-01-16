Botswana: High Population Strains Services

Kopong — Kopong village remains a closed book to the world yet it is one of Botswana's ancient communities and is home to many people.

This was said by Member of Parliament (MP) for Lentswelatau-Lephephe Mr Tshenolo Bogatsu during a kgotla meeting on Wednesday. Residents expressed a concern regarding congestion at the village's ancient and tiny but busiest clinic as well as at the schools.

They were equally worried about crime incidences such as house break-ins and livestock theft. Mr Bogatsu said that since becoming the area MP, he had come to realise that Kopong was not known to many yet had existed for many years and was home to quite a number of people.

To show just how old the village was, Mr Bogatsu made reference to the 1889 Kopong conference, where a meeting was convened between dikgosi and the administrative of the then Bechuanaland, the latter opposed increased British control.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He said it was puzzling that Kopong was not so well known yet it was more like a main outskirt of Gaborone.

"I came to realise that this is one of the reasons why developments are scarce in this village, " Mr Bogatsu said.

He said he was aware of the overcrowding of students at the two primary schools; Letsholo and Molefe as well as Kopong Junior Secondary School.

Mr Bogatsu said Letsholo had about 1 000 learners, Molefe more than 1 200 and Kopong junior had around 900 students, the numbers that opposed figures for a normal classroom which was supposed to be 45 learners instead of 50.

Kopong JSS head, Ms Staff Gaborekwe said the school used pit latrines which was not good for students' health. She also talked about shortage of staff houses with only 29 quarters against the more than 80 teachers.

The school head for Letsholo Primary School Ms Didimalang Matleelana said despite shortage of classrooms, they still admitted learners as a way to promote their right to education.

Assistant Superintendent Michael Mosothwane commanding Kopong Police said stock theft rate in thier policing area was currently moderate thanks to the formation of clusters around the village.

The MP informed the meeting that a clinic and a primary school, were planned for in the next financial year. BOPA

BOPA