Botswana: Baa Braces for Busy 2026 Season

Gaborone — Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) is bracing for a hectic 2026 season that will feature, among others, the Botswana Golden Grand Prix and the World Athletics Relays.

The BAA calendar is packed from January to December, with several international competitions lined up. BAA acting president, Oabona Theetso, said in addition to the marquee events, the association would continue with its series of local meets to give athletes opportunities to qualify for major competitions.

He said after the World Relays, scheduled for May in Gaborone, Team Botswana would also compete at the Regional Youth and Junior Championships to be held in Mauritius.

A week later, athletes are expected to feature at the Africa Senior Championships in Ghana. World Athletics will host the Ultimate Championship in September in Budapest, Theetso added.

"We have Commonwealth Games, Youth Olympic Games and Diamond League meetings as well as local events again," he said.

Theetso stressed that not all athletes would compete in every competition, noting that the association planned to meet with elite athletes and their coaches to map a way forward.

"Our aim is not to see our athletes all over the competitions. Let us preserve their energy so that they continue to represent the country in the coming years. The buck stops with the athletes and their coaches, but as the BAA board we will advise them accordingly," he said.

He warned that competing in too many events increased the risk of burnout. Theetso further revealed that BAA intended to send a development team to the Africa Senior Championships in Ghana.

"So, the nation should be patient when we engage our development team in some of the competitions. We need to see athletes like Justice Oratile competing," he said. BOPA

