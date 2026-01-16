Botswana: Bragging Rights On Line in Francistown Derby

Francistown — The line-up of weekend matches promises to give football fans a splendid weekend as the FNB Premiership league resumes after the long break from the Christmas holidays.

Teams have used the break to beef up their squads and technical teams, while players used it to recharge, in preparation for the continued fight to help their respective teams to hit the ultimate target of winning the league honours.

In Francistown, spectators are expecting to see a thrilling Ghetto derby on Saturday as newbies Calendar Stars will be up against the Northern Giant, TAFIC FC at a game billed to be played at Obed Itani Chilume Stadium at 7pm.

The clash promises to be electrifying since the two teams are just a point apart, which will make the contest tighter. TAFIC FC will be looking forward to get maximum points from Calendar Stars to redeem themselves after the not-so-good form they have been displaying lately.

Currently sitting on position 13 with 10 points from the 14 matches they played, The Matjimenyenga Boys are a point ahead of their opponent and a loss would see Calendar Stars move a step ahead of them.

Though TAFIC FC will likely capitalise on their experience of playing in the elite league, Calendar Stars on the one hand will be looking forward to showing the contenders that they too belong in The City Of All Things Precious, and that they are in the league to compete and not to simply add on to the numbers.

Sitting on position 15, Calendar Stars showed a bit of better play in their last games. Now above Extension Gunners, they have collected nine points from the 13 matches they played.

TAFIC FC head Coach Thatayaone Sonny acknowledged that the encounter will not be a walk in the park, hence they are training hard to ensure mental, emotional and physical readiness.

Coach Sonny said despite being ahead of Calendar Stars in the log standing, coupled with their experience in the top league, they will not get in the game undermining their opponent.

"It will be suicidal to look on the provisions on the log that we are above them, we are preparing knowing that it's a tough one," he said.

Calendar Stars coach, Joseph Mokgacha said he is ready for the exciting and motivating encounter, especially as it has been a while without a derby being played in Francistown.

Meanwhile, Mochudi Centre Chiefs have been quite busy of late, registering a lot of developments within their ranks, including them engaging a new Spanish coach, Miguel Corral Torreria.

Not only that, they have also brought in South African goalkeeper coach Aubrey Bongani Vilakazi, who has previously worked with a couple of clubs in his home country, among which are Orlando Pirates, Moroka Swallows and AmaZulu.

Mochudi Centre Chiefs have also announced a new fitness, strength and conditioning coach, Shagwa Mogwe.

They have also acquired the services of defender Bobo Sima who joins the club on loan from Kaizer Chief; and to increase their chances of converting their scoring chances they have signed Zimbabwean goal poacher Evans Rusike on a one-and-a-half-year contract.

The team's manager, Owe Mmolawa revealed that their aim is to finish the league in the top three, and that they are targeting to secure respectable positions in both the league and the Orange FA Cup.

"For the FA Cup, we took a deliberate action to make it one of our targets. We want to win the FA Cup and be eligible to play at the CAF Champions League," he said.

Mmolawa said their dream is to see the club play more at continental level, hence their roping in of experienced players such as Rusike who have played at a higher level before.

Meanwhile, Mochudi Centre Chiefs will play against Extension Gunners at GU Stadium while BDF X1 will take on Gaborone United at VTM Arena.

Santa Green will play Black Lions at Palapye Stadium and Sua Flamingos will contend with Matebele FC at Sowa Town Council Stadium.

Township Rollers will travel to Jwaneng to face Jwaneng Galaxy, while Police X1 will lock horns with Morupule Wanderers at VTM Arena on Sunday. BOPA

