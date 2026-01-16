Botswana: Preparations for World Relays Gain Momentum

Gaborone — Preparations for the upcoming World Relays Gaborone 2026 continue to gather momentum as the Botswana National Stadium transforms into a world-class arena poised to host one of the most prestigious events on the global athletics calendar.

Recent developments concerning the stadium's track and event coordination shows Botswana's commitment to delivering a successful and memorable championship. The event holds significant importance for the nation's sporting ambitions.

In a key milestone reached in November 2025, track-laying works at the stadium were completed. Both the underlayer and the final blue running surface were successfully installed and have passed rigorous drainage testing, confirming compliance with international standards.

This achievement positions the stadium as competition-ready, equipped to host elite athletes and high-intensity races under global scrutiny.

The final technical phase of the track upgrade is set to commence with the arrival of an internationally accredited expert. Specialised marking of the track is scheduled to begin at the end of January 2026, completing the running surface ahead of final inspections, certification, and athlete familiarisation before the event in May.

Organisational preparations have also entered a critical phase. The Botswana National Stadium Company (BNSC) secretariat has relocated from its offices within the stadium to establish the World Relays Gaborone 2026 Secretariat.

This strategic move enables the dedicated organising team to work directly from the venue, enhancing coordination across logistics, operations, competition management, and stakeholder engagement as the countdown to the games accelerates.

The World Relays Gaborone 2026 is anticipated to attract over 1 000 athletes from across the globe, uniting the world's fastest sprinters and relay specialists.

Among the most awaited storylines is the rivalry between the host nation and the United States, a contest expected to electrify the stadium and captivate fans both locally and internationally.

Hosting the World Relays represents a profound opportunity for Botswana to showcase its organisational capacity, infrastructure development, and growing influence in global athletics.

The event positions Botswana firmly on the international sporting map while providing long-term benefits, including knowledge transfer, capacity building, and increased confidence in hosting future major competitions.

From a performance perspective, the home advantage is significant. Competing on familiar ground and in front of passionate supporters offers Botswana's athletes a crucial psychological boost.

The championships also provide a vital platform for local athletes to compete against the world's best, sharpening their competitive edge and elevating performance standards ahead of future continental and global events.

Furthermore, the event is expected to inspire the next generation of athletes, strengthening grassroots development and enhancing the athletics pipeline. Exposure to world-class competition on home soil is likely to ignite national pride, boost youth participation in sports, and deepen the country's athletics culture.

As preparations progress and key milestones are achieved, confidence is growing that the Botswana National Stadium will be ready to welcome the global athletics community. BOPA

