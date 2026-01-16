South Africa: Claims of Out-of-Province Recruitments for Farming Learnership False, Says Dept

The North West Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has expressed concern at an audio recording circulating on various social media platforms.

This recording falsely claims that the department has recruited individuals from other provinces for a learnership programme at the Kgora Farmers Training Centre, suggesting that these individuals are receiving remuneration from the department.

"The department categorically rejects and distances itself from these allegations. The contents of the audio are false, misleading, and deliberately intended to create confusion and mistrust among the members of the public.

"At no stage has the department engaged in the practices alleged in the recording," the department said.

The department assured the public that all its programmes, including learnerships and skills development initiatives, are carried out in strict adherence to relevant policies, procedures, and legal requirements.

The recruitment processes are transparent and are based on the principles of fairness, equity, and accountability.

"Members of the public are strongly urged to refrain from sharing or circulating unverified and misleading information. The dissemination of false content undermines the integrity of the department and misinforms communities that depend on accurate and credible communication regarding government programmes and opportunities."

Meanwhile, the provincial department said it remains committed to empowering the people of the province through sustainable agricultural development, skills training, and meaningful support to farmers.

"For accurate and verified information, members of the public are encouraged to rely on the department's official communication platforms."