South Africa: W Cape to Ensure School Placements for All Children in 2026

MEC for Education in the Western Cape, David Maynier, says the province will continue working tirelessly to place all children who are still seeking school placements as the country begins the 2026 academic year.

"This is a challenging task, as hundreds of new applications are arriving each week," he said on Wednesday, accompanied by Western Cape Premier Alan Winde at Tamboerskloof Primary School, to welcome learners for the new academic year.

Maynier appealed to any parent who has not yet applied to do so immediately at their district office.

"Crucially, we appeal to parents to ensure that they provide accurate, current contact details to our districts so that we can reach them when a place becomes available for their child.

"We understand that this will be a frustrating period for some of our parents, but we assure them that we will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to find places for every learner in the Western Cape," the MEC added.

Meanwhile, Maynier confirmed that everything was on track for the 2026 school year in the Western Cape.

The province welcomed 73 000 Grade Rs and 102 000 Grade 1s starting "big school".

"We wish them all the best as they begin their school career. We also have 97 000 Grade 8 learners starting high school, a crucial next step in their journey toward their future studies and careers."

Winde also celebrated the beginning of the school year, stating: "We wish all Western Cape learners well as they kick off the new school year. Whatever challenges lie ahead, we will overcome them together. We will be behind you every step of your education journey."

The Premier said the young people would become South Africa's doctors, traffic police officers, retail professionals, technicians, tradespeople, accountants, farmers, engineers, and business leaders.

Winde believed that school was a critical first step towards independence and was delighted to see the future in such good hands.

"To our teachers and school staff, you are the backbone of the education system. Your hard work, dedication and sacrifice never go unnoticed. Thank you for all you do in preparing young people for their careers, ensuring they are adequately equipped to become an active part of our economy," the Premier added.

Infrastructure and resources

According to Maynier, the province will have 1.2 million learners across its schools in 2026.

"We continue to face increasing demand for places in our schools, so our Rapid School Build programme continues to expand access to education in our province at an incredible rate to meet this demand," said the MEC.

Nine new schools have been fully completed and opened for the 2026 school year in a phased approach. These schools are located in Lwandle, Wallacedene, Blue Downs, Philippi, Tafelsig, Darling, Fisherhaven, and Plettenberg Bay.

The province is also planning to open the first phases of two new schools, Ilitha Park High School in Khayelitsha and Brantwood High School in Kuils River.

"Additional brick and mortar classrooms have also been added to 12 existing schools, and in total, we have added 175 new classrooms to the system."

Additionally, 21 further classrooms are under construction by School Governing Bodies, utilising funding provided by the Western Cape Education Department (WCED).

The MEC said schools were able to order top-up textbooks in May 2025, with full delivery completed by October 2025 at a cost of R58.7 million.

Stationery for non-Section 21 schools, valued at R25.3 million, was delivered by November 2025, and an additional R31.6 million worth of school-related goods was delivered by December 2025.

Maynier appealed to parents who have not yet applied for placement to visit their website, where details of district officials who can assist are available.

For more details, visit https://www.westerncape.gov.za/education/service/learner-admissions.