Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Hails Veteran Hishoono As 'Brave'

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has hailed veteran Matias Hishoono as the bravest and a selfless son of the land.

The president said this on Thursday in a statement where she extended condolences to the Hishoono family, his wife and his children.

Hishoono died on Wednesday at Ondangwa Private Hospital in the Oshana region at the age of 89.

"On behalf of the people and the government, I convey my condolences to the widow, neme Elina Hishoono, the children, the family, as well as the entire community of Onambutu. He was the bravest and a selfless son who walked this land," she said.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said the late Hishoono served as the Onambutu village headman in the Oshikoto region.

Hishoono was part of the formation of the former Ovambo Land People's Organisation in 1959, which later became Swapo.

The president said Hishoono eventually became one of Swapo's leaders, riding through the ranks over the years.

This saw him becoming the secretary of the Swapo Elders Council.

"He has contributed immensely to our independence, having served as the political advisor to our three presidents," she said.

She praised him for his commitment, loyalty and responsibility.