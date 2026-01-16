Sudan: TSC Member Dr. Nuwara Directs Activation of Community Responsibility At Sea Ports Corporation

15 January 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan, Jan. 15, 2026 (SUNA) - Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Dr. Nuwara Abu Mohamed Tahir, met today with Engineer Gailani Mohamed Gailani, Director-General of the Sea Ports Corporation.

During the meeting, Dr. Nuwara instructed the activation of the principle of community responsibility within the Corporation, aimed at ensuring the provision of essential services to citizens of eastern Sudan and the country at large.

Dr. Nuwara also reviewed the Corporation's performance over the past period and discussed its future plans, taking into account significant global developments in the ports sector.

For his part, Engineer Gailani reaffirmed the administration's commitment to enhancing the Corporation's operations, enabling expansion along both the northern and southern coastlines, and aligning with global port standards.

He pledged to implement the principle of community responsibility within the Corporation to support local communities and provide a dignified life for the residents of eastern Sudan, with particular attention to vulnerable groups.

