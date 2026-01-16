Sudan: Jabir - Sports Is a Fundamental Pillar for the Country's Stability and Recovery

Khartoum, Jan. 15, 2026 (SUNA) - Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Assistant to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, and Head of the Higher Committee for Preparing the Environment for the Citizens Return to Khartoum State, Lt. Gen. Engineer Ibrahim Jabir,

inspected the launch of an environmental sanitation and war debris removal campaign at Al-Hilal and Al-Merreikh stadiums in Omdurman. He was accompanied by the Federal Minister of Youth and Sports, Dr. Ahmed Adam Ahmed, and the Wali of Khartoum State, Ahmed Osman Hamza.

Jabir lauded the community initiative organized by the Sudanese Union Initiative for the Rehabilitation of Khartoum Stadiums, chaired by the Deputy President of the General Football Union, which saw broad participation from various sports federations, clubs, and personnel from the security agencies. He stressed that such voluntary efforts reflect a spirit of national responsibility and a genuine desire to restore normal life.

The TSC Member affirmed the government's commitment to supporting the revival of sports in the capital, saying:

"Sports is not a luxury; it is one of the fundamental pillars for the state's stability and recovery, contributing to rebuilding the social fabric and repairing what has been broken."

Jabir urged the State Committee for the Rehabilitation of Stadiums and Sports Fields to set a precise and practical timeline for the reconstruction phases, facilitating the swift resumption of organized sports activities, serving fans, and helping normalize public life.