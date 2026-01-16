Sudan: Northern State Wali Receives UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

15 January 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Dongola, Jan. 15, 2025 (SUNA) - The Wali of Northern State, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Rahman Abdul-Hamid Ibrahim, on Thursday received at his office the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Mr. Volker Türk, along with his accompanying delegation.

The meeting was attended by members of the National Human Rights Mechanism, the Secretary-General of the Social Affairs Secretariat, Ms. Manal Makawi, the State Humanitarian Aid Commissioner, Dr. Wael Mohamed Sharif, and the Head of the Northern Sector of the National Commission for Human Rights, Mr. Abdul-Rahman Hussein.

In press statements following the meeting, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Mr. Volker Türk expressed his pleasure at visiting Northern State. He explained that the visit aims to conduct a field assessment of the human rights situation in the state and to document violations committed against civilians.

He affirmed that the visit is part of a broader effort to show solidarity with Sudan, support victims and survivors of militia abuses, and provide them with necessary assistance.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Mr. Türk outlined that the visit program includes a trip to Al-Affad camp in Al-Dabbah Locality to hear testimonies from survivors of violations, as well as a visit to the Merowe Dam in Merowe Locality.

He expressed hope for the restoration of peace and stability across Sudan.

For her part, Secretary-General of the Social Affairs Secretariat Ms. Manal Makawi noted that the High Commissioner received a comprehensive briefing on the humanitarian situation in Northern State. She highlighted that the visit will include Al-Affad camp to assess the conditions of the displaced persons (IDPs) and a visit to Merowe Locality to review the impacts of attacks by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia targeting electricity substations.

Ms. Makawi underscored the importance of documenting civilian violations resulting from RSF assaults and affirmed that the visit will positively influence the humanitarian and human rights situation in the state.

State Humanitarian Aid Commissioner Dr. Wael Mohamed Sharif welcomed the High Commissioner's visit, emphasizing its significance. He confirmed that the programme includes a field tour of Al-Affad camp to assess the humanitarian conditions of the IDPs, in addition to a visit to Merowe Dam, highlighting the visit's role in drawing attention to the state's humanitarian needs.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.