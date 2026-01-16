Ethiopia, India Implement Mutual Visa Waiver for Diplomatic Passport Holders

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and India have formally implemented a mutual visa waiver agreement for holders of diplomatic passports, effective today, marking a significant step toward strengthening diplomatic engagement between the two countries.

The agreement, which allows visa-free travel for eligible diplomatic officials of both nations, aims to ease diplomatic mobility and enhance bilateral cooperation.

It was brought into force through the signing of an Exchange of Diplomatic Notes on Mutual Visa Exemption for Holders of Diplomatic Passports.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Director-General for Middle Eastern, Asian, and Pacific Countries Affairs at Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dewano Kedir, said the recent visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Ethiopia has elevated bilateral relations to a new level.

He noted that efforts are underway to implement the commitments agreed upon by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Prime Minister Modi, with the visa exemption agreement being one of the key outcomes.

Dewano described the implementation of the agreement as an important milestone that will further strengthen diplomatic ties, enhance mobility, and deepen cooperation between the two countries.

He reaffirmed Ethiopia's commitment to fully implementing the visa exemption arrangement.

Highlighting India's importance to Ethiopia, Dewano emphasized that India is one of the world's fastest-growing economies, noting that Ethiopia is also pursuing a similar growth trajectory, creating opportunities for closer partnership.

On his part, Indian Ambassador to Ethiopia Anil Kumar Rai confirmed that the mutual visa exemption agreement is now being implemented.

He described the development as a significant moment in Ethiopia-India relations, stressing that it will facilitate the movement of diplomatic passport holders, who play a key role as policymakers in both countries.

Ambassador Rai added that during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Ethiopia last month, several bilateral issues were discussed, including the visa exemption agreement, which both sides were keen to implement as swiftly as possible.

The agreement is expected to further ease diplomatic travel, promote efficient interaction, and strengthen cooperation between Ethiopia and India, reflecting the growing strategic partnership between the two nations.