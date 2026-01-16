Ethiopia: President Taye Receives Credentials of 14 Ambassadors

Addis Ababa — President Taye Atske Selassie received the credentials of 14 newly appointed ambassadors today.

The ambassadors who presented their letters of credence to President Taye Atske Selassie represent South Sudan, Italy, Mauritius, Zambia, Germany, Jordan, New Zealand, Burkina Faso, Mozambique, Kenya, Belarus, the Philippines, Kyrgyzstan, and Latvia.

According to Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Nebiat Getachew the ambassadors discussed with the President Ethiopia's macroeconomic reform, which has been registering significant progress, and ways of further strengthening bilateral relations between their respective countries.

During the discussion, the ambassadors have expressed their appreciation for the changes taking place in Ethiopia.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Italy's Ambassador to Ethiopia, Sem Fabrizi, said Ethiopia and Italy share a long-standing historical relationship and reaffirmed his country's commitment to further strengthening cooperation in areas of culture and economic partnership.

Similarly, Ambassador Albert Muchanga of Zambia emphasized the importance of strong all-weather relations and reaffirmed his country's commitment to expanding dynamic bilateral cooperation, particularly in areas of agriculture and mining.

Kenyan Ambassador to Ethiopia, Galma Mukhe Boru, noted that the two countries will further strengthen their economic and trade relations in the future.

Ambassador Baak Valentino of South Sudan stated that he discussed multilateral issues to further strengthen bilateral relations.

The Ambassador of Philippines, Marie Charlotte, said the two countries will further strengthen their historical ties and expand trade cooperation.

All the ambassadors have reaffirmed their commitment to working toward strengthening bilateral relations between Ethiopia and their respective countries, it was learned.

In related news, the President also held discussions with European External Action Service Deputy Secretary-General for Political Affairs, Olof Skoog, on areas of cooperation between Ethiopia and the European Union.

Recalled that Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos today received Olof Skoog, Deputy Secretary-General of the European External Action Service, who is in Ethiopia on an official working visit.