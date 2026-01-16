Africa: Ukraine War Videos Raise Questions Over Russia's Recruitment of Africans

Videos shared on Ukrainian social media since the weekend claim to show African nationals fighting in the ranks of the Russian army - raising fresh questions about Moscow's overseas recruitment practices.

The footage, widely circulated online, shows black men in Russian military uniforms being humiliated, threatened or described as expendable. The language used has drawn attention to the risks faced by foreign recruits sent to the front line.

The videos have not been formally authenticated. But experts interviewed by RFI said the footage appears credible.

They added that the images match earlier investigations and expert reports suggesting African nationals - often misled during recruitment - have been deployed to some of the most dangerous areas of the battlefield.

'We come here to die': African recruits sent to fight Russia's war in Ukraine

'Disposable' troops

One video shows a visibly frightened man who identifies himself as Francis. An anti-tank mine appears to be strapped to his chest. The person filming insults him, threatens him and orders him to run forward, seemingly to draw enemy fire.

A second clip, filmed in a snowy forest, shows a group of men singing a Ugandan military song. The cameraman refers to them as "disposable".

These scenes echo findings by Thierry Vircoulon, an associate researcher at the French Institute of International Relations, who has written a detailed analysis of Russian recruitment in Africa.

"During our study, we showed that these recruits are very often placed in units sent to the front line in the most dangerous areas," he said.

"They are frequently used to detect Ukrainian positions. That is undoubtedly what is meant by calling them disposable - the death rate in these units is high because they are involved in the riskiest operations."

Bad PR for Moscow

Other videos circulating online show black soldiers in military fatigues being targeted by drones, pleading to be sent back to their home countries or giving interviews after being captured.

The footage has been shared mainly on Ukrainian platforms and serves several purposes, Vircoulon said.

"The first aim is to show that mercenaries are fighting within the Russian army," he says. "The second is to undermine the Russian narrative that portrays Moscow as standing alongside African countries in their struggle against neocolonialism and in support of development."

Ukrainian authorities say between 3,000 and 4,000 Africans are currently fighting in Russian ranks. If confirmed, the figure would further complicate Russia's efforts to present itself as a partner to the Global South rather than a power exporting war.

This has been adapted from the original article by RFI in French