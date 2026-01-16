press release

Location: Egypt, countrywide

Event: Due to regional tensions, we remind U.S. citizens in Egypt of the continued need for caution and to remain vigilant of surroundings. We encourage U.S. citizens to monitor the news for any breaking developments. Additionally, we suggest U.S. citizens review the Department of State's current Travel Advisory for Egypt or any country in the Middle East region that they plan to visit here.

The Embassy will send security messages via the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP). All security updates will also be posted on the U.S. Embassy website and shared on our social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter).

Actions to Take:

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Be aware of your surroundings.

Avoid all demonstrations and large gatherings.

Avoid all areas where there is a heavy police presence.

Monitor local media.

Follow the instructions of local authorities.

Contact your airline directly for flight change details if your flight is affected.

Exercise caution and stay alert at locations publicly associated with the United States.

Keep a low profile.

Enroll in the Department of State's Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security messages and make it easier to locate you in an emergency.

Assistance:

U.S. Embassy Cairo, 5 Tawfik Diab St. Garden City, Cairo, EGYPT +20-2-2797-3300

State Department - Consular Affairs (Emergency Assistance) 202-501-4444 (from overseas) or 888-407-4747 (from the U.S. & Canada)

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and X

If you wish to unsubscribe, click the Unsubscribe link below

Unsubscribe