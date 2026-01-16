Kenya: 'Elections Are in 2027, Not 2026' - Amis Urges ODM to Slow Down Amid Wrangles

Nairobi — Saboti MP Caleb Amisi has warned that the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) risks weakening itself through internal wrangles and rushed political manoeuvres, even as rival parties continue to make inroads into its traditional strongholds.

Amisi, who belongs to a faction pushing for reforms within ODM, said the party must slow down, refocus, and respect the legacy of its longtime leader Raila Odinga as the 2027 General Election approaches.

He cautioned that growing divisions within the party are pushing some leaders toward extreme positions, warning that intolerance and hostility toward reform-minded members could undermine ODM's future.

Amisi cited rising tensions between factions including that led by ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, urging party leaders to embrace dialogue instead of confrontation.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The elections are in 2027, not February 2026," Amisi said, warning against what he described as unnecessary political pressure and internal power struggles that could exhaust the party prematurely.

His remarks come at a time when President William Ruto's United Democratic Alliance (UDA) continues to make inroads into regions long considered ODM strongholds, including Nyanza and Western Kenya.

Amisi further warned that ODM could suffer the same fate as other parties that collapsed due to internal divisions, pointing to former ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi as an example of how political fragmentation can weaken a party's influence.

Without naming individuals, he criticised senior party figures he accused of driving the party into dangerous political territory, warning that such moves could "kill Baba's party" if left unchecked.

He called on ODM leaders -- including Raila Odinga's brother and Siaya Governor Oburu Odinga -- to de-escalate tensions and safeguard the party's unity and values.

"Kenya needs a renaissance," Amisi said, urging political parties to focus on reforms, unity, and long-term national interests rather than internal power battles.