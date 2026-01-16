Rwanda: Who Are the Five Coaches in Race for National Volleyball Team Job?

Following the end of Brazilian tactician Paul de Tarso's tenure, five coaches have emerged in the race to lead Rwanda's senior men's and women's national volleyball teams, the Rwanda Volleyball Federation has confirmed.

Among the shortlisted candidates, APR Volleyball Club head coach Sammy Mulinge is the only familiar face, having worked extensively in the local league. The five tacticians are scheduled to undergo interviews on January 21.

Times Sport takes a closer look at the coaches on the shortlist, with only one set to be appointed. The successful candidate will immediately face a major challenge, as their first key assignment will be the 2026 Men's Senior African Volleyball Nations Championship. Rwanda last featured in the tournament in 2023, finishing sixth overall.

Sammy Mulinge

The Kenyan tactician has coached APR Volleyball Club, the reigning league champions, for over 12 years. At national level, Mulinge is no stranger to international duty, having previously guided Rwanda's men's and women's beach volleyball teams that participated in the 2019 FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour.

The 54-year-old recently coached Kenya's beach volleyball team at the 2025 African Beach Volleyball Championship qualifiers. During his time in Rwanda, Mulinge has led APR to seven league titles, adding significantly to the club's trophy collection, and guided them to a remarkable sixth-place finish at the 2014 African Club Championships.

Peter Nonnebroich

The German tactician is widely known for leading Cameroon's men's national team at the 2014 FIVB Men's World Championship. He has also served as head coach of Kenya's junior national teams, contributing to player development at continental level.

At club level, Nonnebroich has coached several teams in Europe and Africa, including Club Sportif Sfaxien (Tunisia), Martigues Volley-Ball (France), and VBC Riom Auvergne (France). The 69-year-old brings vast experience from the global stage--one Rwanda has yet to qualify for.

Frédéric Guérin

Guérin is a French volleyball coach widely respected for his tactical discipline, player development philosophy, and long-term team-building approach. Now 52, he has built a reputation as a meticulous tactician who blends European structure with adaptability.

At club level, Guérin has coached several teams within the French volleyball system, featuring in both Ligue A and Ligue B. His coaching résumé includes AS Cannes, Nice Volley-Ball, and Cambrai Volley, where he focused on squad development and competitive stability.

Jean-René Akono

The Cameroonian tactician boasts an impressive résumé at both club and national team level. He guided Cameroon's women's national team to three African Volleyball Championship titles in 2017, 2019, and 2021, establishing them as a continental powerhouse.

At club level, the 51-year-old made his name with Port Autonome de Douala (PAD Volleyball Club), one of Cameroon's most successful teams. Under his leadership, PAD won multiple league titles and national cups.

Akono also guided Cameroon to qualification for the FIVB World Championship, a rare feat for African nations.

Ghazi Kaabi

Kaabi is a notable figure in volleyball, known both as a former Tunisian international player, who competed at the 1996 Summer Olympics, and as an accomplished coach. He has served as head coach of Libya's men's national volleyball team.

Under his leadership, Libya achieved a historic third-place finish at the 2023 African Nations Championship, securing qualification for the FIVB Men's World Championship for the first time in over 40 years, since 1982.

The 53-year-old has also coached Libyan club side Al Ittihad, which finished fifth at the 2025 African Men's Volleyball Club Championship.