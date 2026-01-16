Rwanda: Cycling - Young Star Ntirenganya Joins Kenya-Based Team

Rwandan cyclist Moise Ntirenganya has signed a one-year contract with Team Amani, a Kenya-based cycling outfit that recently launched Africa's first women's continental team.

The 19-year-old, who was part of Rwanda's training camp under the World Cycling Centre (WCC) programme, later represented the national team at the UCI Road World Championships held in Kigali.

Competing in the junior men's category, Ntirenganya made history by becoming the first Rwandan rider to complete all eight laps of the demanding 119.3km course, crossing the finish line in 66th place. Britain's Harry Hudson went on to claim victory in the race.

"This is a valuable opportunity for me. Being part of a continental team gives us exposure to higher-level races, which is crucial for our development towards becoming professional cyclists," Ntirenganya told Times Sport, reflecting on his move to Team Amani. He began training with the team on January 7.

Among his early career highlights, Ntirenganya counts winning the 2025 Rwanda National Cycling Championship in the junior category. His cycling journey began in 2015 after joining Les Amis Sportifs, one of Rwanda's grassroots development clubs.

At Team Amani, he joins fellow Rwandan riders, including Xaverine Nirere, who is part of the club's women's continental team. In the men's elite setup, Ntirenganya teams up with Samuel Niyonkuru and Eric Muhoza, among others.

The riders are currently undergoing intensive preparations ahead of the 2026 Tour du Rwanda, scheduled to take place from February 22 to March 1.