Rwanda: Rayon Sports' Fallen Doctor Mugemana Eulogied As Devoted Professional

Dr Charles Mugemana, the long-serving doctor of Rayon Sports, who passed away on Tuesday, January 13, has been remembered as a devoted professional whose impact on the club went far beyond the medical role he officially held.

Dr. Mugemana joined Rayon Sports in 1995 and served the club for more than three decades, becoming one of the most familiar and respected figures within Gikundiro's technical and medical setup.

Speaking to The New Times, Rayon Sports spokesperson Olivier Gakwaya said Mugemana's death has left a profound void within the club, describing him as a pillar whose presence shaped generations of players and staff.

"He was not only a doctor but a parent to many within the team," Gakwaya said.

"He constantly went the extra mile and, at times, even acted like a coach. Although he worked for Rayon Sports professionally, he also loved the club as a devoted fan."

Gakwaya highlighted Mugemana's rare loyalty, noting that spending more than 30 years at a single club is a clear reflection of commitment and passion.

"When I joined Rayon Sports in 2009 in the administrative department, Mugemana was among the first people I turned to whenever I needed guidance or clarification," he added. "Dedicating three decades of one's life to one club speaks volumes about love and dedication."

He further recalled the club's hope for Mugemana's recovery following his hospitalisation, noting that staff remained optimistic he would return to duty before his condition deteriorated.

"Since he was hospitalised, we kept hoping he would recover and resume his duties, but sadly we received the devastating news last night," Gakwaya said.

Beyond football, Dr Mugemana was also known as the father of Rwandan artiste Queen Cha, a detail that further highlighted his presence beyond the sporting fraternity.

Tributes also poured in from other clubs across the country. APR FC extended its condolences to their traditional rivals, describing Mugemana's passing as a loss to the football family.

"The entire APR FC family extends its heartfelt condolences to Rayon Sports FC on the passing of their team doctor. May his soul rest in peace," the club wrote in a condolence message shared on X.

AS Kigali also expressed its sympathies: "The extended AS Kigali family joins the members, players and fans of @rayon_sports in mourning the loss of their team doctor, Dr Charles Mugemana. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends. May God grant him eternal rest."

Former Rayon Sports head coach Julien Mette, who coached the team in 2024, was among those who paid tribute to Mugemana, remembering him as a multifaceted and warm-hearted individual.

"Saddened to learn that Charles is no longer with us. A doctor, a teacher and a pastor. He was the loyal doctor of Rayon Sports for 30 years. Our conversations, our long journeys together, his ever-present broad smile... I forgive you for driving my car too fast, Doc," Mette wrote in a X post.

The Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) also joined the football fraternity in mourning Dr Mugemana, extending its condolences to Rayon Sports and the wider sporting community.

"FERWAFA extends its heartfelt condolences to the sporting fraternity, particularly the family of the late Charles Mugemana, a long-serving doctor of Rayon Sports. We stand with his family, relatives and the entire Rayon Sports community during this difficult time and pray that God grants him eternal rest," the statement read.

Mugemana also served as Coordinator of the Medical Commission for the Rwanda national football team from 1999, supporting the country's national teams until 2017.