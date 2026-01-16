Rwanda: Ubutwari Tour to Take Rwanda's Music Legends Nationwide for Heroes Month

Rwanda's music legends are set to take the stage across the country in a nationwide concert series dubbed Ubutwari Tour 2026, a cultural celebration timed to coincide with the country's Heroes Month.

The tour runs throughout January and will conclude on February 1, Rwanda's Heroes Day traveling through all four provinces and the City of Kigali under the theme, "Heroism and Unity of Rwandans, pillars of development."

The tour opens in Nyanza District on January 17, moves to Nyagatare on January 23, Musanze on January 24, and Rubavu on January 30, before closing in Kigali City on January 31.

Headlining the concerts are veteran artistes Mariya Yohana, Muyango, and Sophia Nzayisenga, who will lead performances celebrating Rwanda's history, resilience, and shared values.

The lineup also includes emerging artistes, giving younger musicians space to reinforce messages of heroism, unity, and patriotism through music and culture.

Speaking to press, Mariya Yohana said the tour is meant as a tribute to the Inkotanyi and President Paul Kagame, who led the liberation struggle. "This is about loving our country," she said.

"It is also about honoring young people who left everything behind, sacrificed their lives and their youth, and gave us Rwanda."

She reflected on the country's journey, noting that Rwanda had once fallen into ruin but was rebuilt through the courage of the Inkotanyi, allowing it to reclaim its place on the global stage. "This is something we must never forget," she said.

"We must teach it to our children and to those who may not fully understand it yet, especially the younger generation, who now have an example to follow."

Mariya Yohana added that the artistes are fully prepared and eager to perform for audiences across all locations.

Mugisha Emmanuel, director of Karisimbi Events, said the tour is rooted in the spirit of heroism, which he described as a value that must be passed on to younger generations as a foundation for Rwanda's future.

He noted that the events will go beyond music, incorporating discussions and cultural activities that revisit Rwanda's history, the role of heroes in the liberation journey, and the importance of unity in nation-building.

The concerts are open to the public, a choice organizers say reflects the inclusive spirit of Heroes Day.

The Chancellery for Heroes, National Orders and Decorations of Honour has described the commemoration as a way of safeguarding Rwanda's ancestral values while encouraging younger generations to carry forward a tradition of courage.

Rwanda will mark Heroes Day for the 32nd time this year.