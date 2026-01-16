South Africa: Closing Date for Submissions On White Paper On Citizenship Extended

The closing date for the submission of public comments on the Draft Revised White Paper on Citizenship, Immigration and Refugee Protection has been extended from 31 January 2026 to 15 February 2026.

"On 12 December 2025, the Department invited members of the public to submit comments on the Draft Revised White Paper, recognising that public consultation is a critical component of the policy development process. In order to maximise public participation and inclusivity following the festive season, the department has now extended the deadline to 15 February 2026.

"Since the publication of the Draft Revised White Paper, the department has received valuable written submissions from members of the public and key stakeholders," the Department of Home Affairs said in a statement.

Comments may be submitted in writing until 15 February 2026 via email to Whitepaper@dha.gov.za or via post to The Director-General, Department of Home Affairs, Private Bag X114, Pretoria, 0001.

"To further enhance public participation, the department is hosting a series of provincial public engagement sessions, as well as a national public consultation, from 15 to 30 January 2026.

"The Draft Revised White Paper, together with the questionnaire, can be downloaded from the Department's website at www.dha.gov.za," the department added.