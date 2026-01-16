South Africa: Minister Urges Communities to Remain Vigilant Amid Further Weather Warnings

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Velenkosini Hlabisa, has urged communities in Limpopo and Mpumalanga to exercise increased caution and implement all necessary safety measures as persistent heavy rainfall continues to affect various areas.

Communities in the Vhembe, Mopani, Sekhukhune, Waterberg, and Capricorn Districts of Limpopo, as well as parts of the Ehlanzeni District in Mpumalanga - including Nkomazi, the City of Mbombela, and Bushbuckridge - are facing localised flooding, road disruptions and damage to homes and critical infrastructure.

Schools and clinics in several areas remain closed.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a Red Level 10 weather alert due to disruptive rainfall in parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

According to Hlabisa, this means further rainfall is expected, which will heighten the risk of flooding and related incidents.

"These conditions require vigilance and responsible action from everyone. Communities are urged to follow official guidance and take precautionary steps to protect lives and property," said Hlabisa.

Yesterday, President Cyril Ramaphosa visited areas in Limpopo that were affected by the floods to assess the extent of the damage and government's response. He was accompanied by Limpopo Premier, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, and the Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

They inspected Mbaula village in the Mopani District, where more than 38 houses were swept away by the floods, leaving many residents homeless.

The President began his visit in Tshakhuma, where several houses remain waterlogged.

He assured the residents that the government has allocated resources to assist and rescue those in distress.

Due to ongoing heavy rainfall in Limpopo and Mpumalanga, the Kruger National Park has prohibited day visitors until conditions improve.

The department has called on traditional leaders, ward councillors, and community organisations to support information sharing and promote adherence to safety guidance within their communities.

The department, through the National and Provincial Disaster Management Centres, remains on high alert and continues to coordinate with all relevant stakeholders to monitor the situation and provide support as needed.

Due to the current weather conditions, CoGTA urges residents in high-risk areas to adhere to the following safety measures:

