South Africa: Matrics Urged to Register for Second Chance Programme By 16 February

The MEC for Education in KwaZulu-Natal, Sipho Hlomuka, has encouraged learners who did not meet the requirements for the 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations to take advantage of the department's Second Chance Programme.

Hlomuka said the programme offers learners a valuable opportunity to rewrite selected subjects and improve their results during the May/June 2026 examination sitting.

"Not achieving the desired outcome in the NSC examinations does not define a learner's future. The Second Chance Programme is a clear demonstration of our commitment to ensuring that every learner is given an opportunity to succeed," said Hlomuka.

The MEC announced that registrations for the programme will be open until Friday, 6 February 2026.

Eligible learners are encouraged to register at their nearest district office or designated centre where they will receive guidance on subject selection, registration requirements, and available academic support.

The initiative will provide structured revision, curriculum-focused support, and access to learning materials to help learners address their weaknesses identified during the NSC examinations.

Hlomuka further called on parents, guardians, and communities to support learners during this process, stressing that collective encouragement plays a critical role in learner success.

"The Second Chance Programme is exactly that, a second opportunity to rise, refocus, and achieve. We urge our learners to seize it with determination and confidence," he said.

KwaZulu-Natal achieved an impressive 90.6% matric pass rate.

This stellar performance aligns with a national trend, as the country reached its highest-ever pass rate of 88%, marking a 0.7% increase from 2024.

Despite facing significant budget challenges in 2025, the MEC said he remains optimistic about the 2026 academic year.

He told SAnews this week that the province has already begun the early opening of schools and is focusing on completing the syllabus ahead of time to allow for revision.