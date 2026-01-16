Rwanda: Basketball - Armel Sangwe Returns to Rwanda

Shooting guard Armel Sangwe has returned to play in the Rwanda Basketball League (RBL), joining Rwanda Energy Group (REG) on a one-year contract.

The 28-year old was one of the star players in the league about five years ago. He rose from high school basketball at APE Rugunga, making his way to top clubs including REG and Espoir.

He left Rwanda in 2023 to play for Urunani, a Burundian powerhouse.

"I am very happy to be back in the Rwandan league and joining a club like REG," he told Times Sport.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Sangwe joined APR in 2019 from archrivals Espoir.

Before that, he had won three titles with APE Rugunga in high school basketball, and one league title with Espoir.

He has previously won accolades including the best young player of the season, an award given by the Rwanda Basketball Federation (FERWABA), as well as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in FEASSSA high school games, a regional showpiece held in 2017 in Gulu, Uganda.

ALSO READ: Meet Sangwe, a 17-year-old hoops sensation

In his first year at APE Rugunga, Sangwe helped the school to win three competitions including the national inter-school's championship.

He was also part of the team thag defeated Lycée de Kigali to win the Sebamed tournament and went on to represent Rwanda at the FEASSSA Games, winning the title after overcoming Budo SS of Uganda in the final.

Sangwe made his debut in the national basketball league in 2016 after signing a two-year contract with former champions Espoir.

In the 2016/2017 season, he helped the Nyamirambo-based side to win the local edition of Gisembe Genocide Memorial tournament after beating Rwanda Energy Group in the final.

Sangwe also helped Espoir to finish third in the league play-offs after beating IPRC-Kigali in the best-of-three series.

Meanwhile, ahead of the need season, REG have also signed former Patriots forward Frank Kamndoh, and guard Cole Elliot, as well as forward Cadeau de Dieu Furaha.