Rwanda: New Partnerships Aim to Strengthen, Clean Up Seed Supply Chain

The private seed sector has unveiled a series of strategic partnerships that industry players say will strengthen the country's seed supply chain, improve quality assurance, expand access to finance and curb the circulation of counterfeit seeds.

Launched on Thursday, January 15, in Kigali, the partnerships are formalised through memoranda of understanding (MoUs) between the National Seed Association of Rwanda (NSAR) and key institutions, including Bank of Kigali (BK), the Rwanda Social Security Board (RSSB) and the Rwanda Inspectorate, Competition and Consumer Protection Authority (RICA).

At the same event, NSAR also presented its 2026-2027 implementation plan. The initiative comes amid persistent concerns from farmers over the availability and cost of quality seed, despite notable progress in the sector.

Farmers cite access and cost challenges

Therese Uzamukunda, a potato farmer from Rubavu District, said access to certified seed remains unreliable in many areas.

Because of shortages from recognised suppliers, farmers are sometimes forced to buy seed potatoes sourced from fellow farmers, a practice that often compromises quality, she said.

Uzamukunda also pointed to rising costs. In November 2025, she bought Kirundo potato seed at Rwf1,000 per kilogramme, up from Rwf800 previously.

"There should be a system that ensures reliable seeds are available on time, in sufficient quantities and at affordable prices," she said.

Aligning with national goals

Speaking at the launch, NSAR chairman Innocent Namuhoranye said the partnerships align with Rwanda's Vision 2050, which seeks to transform agriculture by professionalising farmers, commercialising value chains and scaling up the use of modern inputs and technologies.

Achieving this transformation, he said, requires coordinated public-private partnerships that bring together all actors across the seed and agricultural value chain.

"These partnerships will attract both domestic and foreign investment to strengthen value chain systems," Namuhoranye said, adding that local seed producers also need international certification to access export markets.

Focus on quality, traceability and certification

Namuhoranye said the agreements span research and development, production technologies, skills development, access to finance and the socio-economic wellbeing of seed sector actors, including linkages with the EjoHeza long-term savings scheme.

A major focus is improving seed quality assurance through international accreditation and traceability systems.

NSAR has partnered with the International Seed Testing Association (ISTA) to strengthen laboratory capacity and pursue ISTA accreditation, ensuring seed testing meets international standards.

The association is also working to align Rwanda's seed certification system with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) schemes, which promote the production and trade of certified seeds under globally recognised standards.

"These measures will strengthen seed production systems, improve regulatory oversight and support self-regulation, starting with the verification of seed actors against minimum standards," Namuhoranye said.

Tackling counterfeit seeds through technology

Addressing concerns over fake and substandard seeds, Namuhoranye described the practice as fraud and said a digital seed traceability system is under development.

Under the proposed system, farmers will be able to verify seed authenticity by scanning a code on the label, which will identify the seller and confirm whether the seed is genuine.

The system is being developed in partnership with the private sector, the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources (MINAGRI) and RICA.

While acknowledging that building the technology takes time, Namuhoranye said most components are expected to be in place by March, with full rollout anticipated by the end of the year.

Finance and social protection

NSAR has also partnered with Bank of Kigali to expand access to finance for seed companies, farmers and other value chain actors through tailored financial products, risk management tools and capacity-building initiatives.

BK Chief Executive Officer Diane Karusisi said quality seeds are fundamental to improving productivity, reducing risk and making agriculture more predictable and bankable.

"If we don't have the right seeds, we can forget about achieving any of these outcomes," she said, referring to food security, import substitution, exports and job creation.

Karusisi noted that BK's agricultural loan portfolio has grown from Rwf28 billion to Rwf96 billion over the past five years and is expected to reach Rwf140 billion in 2026.

The bank's total loan book stands at about $1.5 billion, and its goal is to allocate 15 per cent to agriculture--equivalent to roughly $225 million, or more than Rwf300 billion.

"That's where we want to be because agriculture is critical for resilience, food security and growth," she said.

NSAR is also working with RSSB to strengthen the EjoHeza long-term savings scheme for informal workers in the agricultural inputs sector.

Under the arrangement, seed dealers are expected to top up farmers' EjoHeza savings by about Rwf300 million annually, enabling farmers to access loans to purchase inputs and improve productivity.

Scaling up quality seed use

The Minister of Agriculture and Animal Resources, Telesphore Ndabamenye, said the signing of the MoUs marks a shift "from planning to action" in transforming the seed sector.

"Seeds are the foundation of agricultural productivity, food security and resilience. Their quality, availability and accessibility directly determine farmers' yields, incomes and livelihoods," he said.

He noted that NSAR's seven-year seed sector roadmap (2023-2030), operationalised through the MoUs and implementation plan, prioritises quality assurance, regulatory strengthening, access to finance, innovation, climate resilience, and the inclusion of women and youth.

Ndabamenye said Rwanda has more than 30 seed companies and cooperatives capable of meeting demand for cereal seeds such as maize, while potato seed multipliers are expanding. However, demand continues to outpace supply as uptake of improved seeds grows.

Currently, about 50 per cent of farmers use quality seed overall, though adoption exceeds 80 per cent among large-scale farmers, he said.

He added that the government has established "food basket sites"--consolidated production areas that will require 100 per cent use of quality seeds.

"Our priority is to ensure that quality seeds are available on time and in sufficient quantities," Ndabamenye said.

Technology as a catalyst

Canisius Kanangire, executive director of the African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF), said limited access to agricultural technologies remains a major constraint for smallholder farmers, contributing to low productivity, climate vulnerability and reduced incomes.

He noted that improved seed technologies, ranging from conventional breeding to biotechnology, already exist but are not reaching farmers fast enough.

"These technologies remain on shelves and in laboratories," Kanangire said. "We need to work better to ensure they reach farmers and become real tools for transformation."