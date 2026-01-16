Zimbabwe: Harare Man Jailed for Posing As Army Intelligence Officer

A 24-year-old man from Harare's Highlands suburb has been sentenced to prison after a court found him guilty of impersonating a military intelligence officer and illegally possessing army camouflage.

Gerald Gumede was convicted by the Harare Magistrates' Court following evidence that he falsely claimed to be an officer in the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) between September 2025 and January 2026.

Prosecutors told the court that Gumede approached a local lecturer alleging that he had been tasked with finding accommodation for members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF).

He further claimed he could help secure recruitment into the military through alleged contacts in the President's Department.

As part of the deception, Gumede collected the lecturer's academic certificates and on one occasion took him to Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks reinforcing the false impression that he was a serving intelligence officer.

In a separate charge, police recovered a ZNA camouflage blanket during a search of Gumede's home on 5 January 2026.

The court heard that he was in unlawful possession of the military item.

The National Prosecuting Authority said the State had proved that Gumede acted deliberately in order to obtain free accommodation and upkeep from his victim.

He was sentenced to 24 months in prison for impersonating a public official with six months suspended for five years.

For the unlawful possession of military camouflage, he received a six-month sentence with three months suspended.

Gumede will serve an effective jail term of 21 months.