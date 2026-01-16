Somalia's President Meets World Bank Delegation to Boost Investment

16 January 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud met a delegation from the World Bank at the presidential palace in Mogadishu on Thursday to discuss strengthening economic cooperation and accelerating priority investments in the country.

The talks focused on reinforcing macroeconomic stability and speeding up investment in key economic infrastructure, particularly road networks, energy projects and regional integration under the Horn of Africa Initiative, officials said.

President Mohamud stressed the importance of sustained cooperation between Somalia and the World Bank to advance the government's economic reform agenda and ensure long-term, inclusive growth.

The World Bank delegation reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Somalia, highlighting the institution's continued backing for economic reforms and the development of critical infrastructure seen as vital to growth and regional connectivity.

The meeting was part of ongoing discussions between the Somali government and international financial institutions aimed at accelerating development and strengthening cooperation across the Horn of Africa.

