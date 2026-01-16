Somalia's New Ambassador Presents Credentials to Russia's President Putin

Moscow — Somalia's new ambassador to Russia, Mohamed A. Zubeyr, formally presented his letters of credence to President Vladimir Putin on Thursday during an official ceremony in Moscow, marking the start of his diplomatic mission.

Zubeyr described the occasion as a significant milestone in his diplomatic career, saying it was a great honour to represent the Federal Republic of Somalia in Russia.

He thanked the Russian government for what he called a warm welcome and the opportunity to serve, noting that the move reflected mutual trust and Somalia's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations based on respect, understanding and practical cooperation.

The ambassador said the world was undergoing major shifts in global conditions, strategic interests and emerging alliances, making dialogue and cooperation between states more important than ever.

Zubeyr expressed hope that he would work diligently to deepen ties between Somalia and Russia, expand areas of shared interest and promote closer cooperation through sustained diplomacy and consultation.

He also thanked those who supported him throughout his diplomatic journey, paying special tribute to Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.