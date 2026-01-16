Somalia: Northeastern State Leader Chairs Security Meeting Ahead of Inauguration in Las Anod

16 January 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)
By Somalia

Las Anod — The leader of Somalia's Northeastern State, Abdulqadir Firdhiye, chaired a high-level security meeting on Thursday evening to review safety arrangements in the city of Las Anod, where the inauguration ceremony of the state's leadership is set to take place.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Interior, the Police Chief, the Director of the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), senior military officers and other officials from the Northeastern State administration.

Discussions focused on strengthening security and finalising operational plans to ensure the inauguration proceeds peacefully and without disruption, officials said.

Firdhiye urged security agencies to heighten coordination and vigilance to protect residents and visiting guests, stressing that maintaining stability in Las Anod is a top priority for the Northeastern State authorities.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.