Somalia: Northeastern State Leader Chairs Security Meeting Ahead of Inauguration in Las Anod

Las Anod — The leader of Somalia's Northeastern State, Abdulqadir Firdhiye, chaired a high-level security meeting on Thursday evening to review safety arrangements in the city of Las Anod, where the inauguration ceremony of the state's leadership is set to take place.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Interior, the Police Chief, the Director of the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), senior military officers and other officials from the Northeastern State administration.

Discussions focused on strengthening security and finalising operational plans to ensure the inauguration proceeds peacefully and without disruption, officials said.

Firdhiye urged security agencies to heighten coordination and vigilance to protect residents and visiting guests, stressing that maintaining stability in Las Anod is a top priority for the Northeastern State authorities.