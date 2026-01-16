Ethiopia: Over 30 Al-Shabaab Militants Killed in Joint Operation in Bulunagaad, Lower Shabelle, Somalia

16 January 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The Somali National Army (SNA), in coordination with the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF), and International partners, today conducted a successful joint operation against Al-Shabaab militants in the vicinity of the Bulunagaad Forward Operating Base (FOB), Lower Shabelle Region.

According to the press release by AUSSOM, the operation, which was supported by air assets, resulted in multiple engagements with Al-Shabaab fighters.

Through coordinated ground and air offensives, over 30 Al-Shabaab militants were put out of action, while several others sustained injuries, AUSSOM announced.

The militants had earlier attacked SNA and AUSSOM forces while they were conducting pursuit operations against remnants of Al-Shabaab fighters dislodged from the coastal towns of Gendershe and the Jilib-Marka axis during SNA-led operations codenamed Operation Hidden Sword.

The SNA, AUSSOM, and partners acted swiftly and decisively to neutralize terrorist threats targeting security forces and civilians in the area.

The SNA and AUSSOM, working closely with partners, remain committed to protecting civilian lives, maintaining security, and ensuring the safe movement of humanitarian assistance and logistics supplies to local communities.

Joint forces will continue operations to degrade Al-Shabaab's operational capabilities and to promote lasting peace, stability, and security in Somalia.

