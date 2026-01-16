Ethiopia Adopts Comprehensive Vision to Transform Riverbanks Into Engines of Sustainable Urban Growth

Addis Ababa — Riverside development in Ethiopia is guided by a comprehensive vision that goes beyond simply treating or restoring river streams," Office of the Prime Minister said.

According to the social media post by the office, the approach focuses on integrated infrastructure development along riverbanks, with buffer zones that may extend beyond or fall within 50 meters on each side depending on the area and local conditions.

By organizing land use within these corridors, the initiative aims to reduce pollution and flood risks, restore ecosystems, and create public spaces, mobility networks, and economic opportunities.

This flexible and holistic strategy is transforming riverbanks into well-managed, productive, and livable environments that support sustainable urban growth and community well-being.