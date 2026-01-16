South Africa: Media Statement - Ad Hoc Committee Receives Oral Submissions From Former Acting SAPS National Commissioner

press release

The Ad Hoc Committee investigating allegations by SAPS KwaZulu-Natal Commissioner Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi resumed hearings yesterday. They heard oral submissions from Lt Gen Khomotso Phahlane, former Acting National Commissioner of the SAPS.

The committee was unable to conclude its engagement, which was initially set down for one day, with Lt Gen Phahlane, and resolved to deliberate at its housekeeping meeting on Monday on a suitable date to finalise the matter.

Advocate Norman Arendse SC acted as the committee's evidence leader and is still to finish this phase of submissions. Following this, members of the committee will have the opportunity to question Lt Gen Phahlane, once a future date for his continued appearance is agreed upon in Monday's planning meeting.

Lt Gen Phahlane is the first of six witnesses expected to appear during this second round of oral evidence. The remaining witnesses are Lt Gen Dumisani Khumalo, Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department Deputy Chief Mr Julius Mkhwanazi, Mr Robert McBride, Mr Brown Mogotsi, and Mr Paul O'Sullivan.

At the outset, Lt Gen Phahlane requested more time to present his evidence, explaining that he did not wish to rush. He stressed the need for context after submitting his 168-page affidavit, noting the effort required to compile it.

Committee Chairperson Mr Molapi Soviet Lekganyane allowed Members to ventilate the request. It was agreed that the committee would utilise the allocated day and assess progress before making any determination on the need for additional time. "The committee is not averse to granting another day for engagement; however, it is too early to make that decision. All previous witnesses were afforded sufficient time to make their submissions," Mr Lekganyane assured Lt Gen Phahlane.

Much of Lt Gen Phahlane's testimony covered his suspension by the then Minister of Police, Mr Fikile Mbalula. He said the suspension was unlawful and had no legal basis. He argued he should not have been asked to step aside in 2017. The committee heard that the suspension followed allegations of corruption and interference. He was later dismissed.

Lt Gen Phahlane also addressed issues relating to the procurement of a multimillion-rand software and camera equipment contract. He told the committee that R24 million, plus interest, was paid to a service provider that failed to deliver a single camera to SAPS. According to him, this payment occurred during the 2018/2019 period, while he was already suspended, yet the transaction is being attributed to him. The contract dates back to 2014, when the SAPS Forensic Services Division identified a need for specialised cameras to document crime scenes. A contract valued at approximately R92.8 million was awarded to Ethemba Forensic Group. Lt Gen Phahlane was accused of recklessly and intentionally stalling the implementation of the contract.

He further repeated allegations, first made last year by the now-suspended Chief of Staff in the Ministry of Police, Mr Cedrick Nkabinde, that forensic investigator Mr Paul O'Sullivan and former Independent Police Investigative Directorate head Mr Robert McBride conspired against him to position Mr McBride as National Commissioner.

Mr Lekganyane also outlined the programme for the next two weeks. Lt Gen Khumalo will continue giving evidence on Friday. He will be followed next week by Mr Robert McBride and Mr Julius Mkhwanazi.

The Ad Hoc Committee was established under National Assembly Rule 253 to investigate allegations made by Lt Gen Mkhwanazi. It was granted an extension until 20 February to conclude its work. Documents for the committee can be found on: https://www.parliament.gov.za/ad-hoc-committee-gen-mkhwanazis-allegations