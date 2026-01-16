Tanzania: A Milestone for Tanzania's World Heritage As Island Sky Nassau Visits Kilwa Kisiwani Ruins

Lindi — TANZANIA has continued to demonstrate its status as A land of peace and a major global tourism destination following the arrival of the cruise ship Island Sky Nassau at the World Cultural Heritage Site of the Ancient Ruins of Kilwa Kisiwani and Songo Mnara.

The site is managed by the Tanzania Wildlife Management Authority (TAWA).

The vessel arrived carrying a total of 85 tourists from various countries, including Australia, Finland, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The visit reflects strong confidence from the international community in Tanzania's security, peace, and renowned hospitality.

The tour was coordinated by Takims Holidays Tours & Safaris Ltd, a key stakeholder in promoting international tourism, particularly historical and cultural tourism at World Heritage Sites.

Speaking after welcoming the visitors, TAWA Public Relations Officer Beatus Maganja said the arrival of the cruise ship is clear evidence that Tanzania remains a safe, peaceful, and tourist-friendly country despite the various global challenges currently facing the world.

He noted that the Kilwa Kisiwani and Songo Mnara Ruins continue to receive visitors from different countries. Last year, the site received nine cruise ships carrying approximately 1,130 tourists. This year, Island Sky Nassau is the first cruise ship to dock, with more than three additional ships expected to arrive in January alone, all carrying large numbers of tourists.

"This is proof that our nation, Tanzania, remains a leader in peace, which is why many countries are attracted to visit our tourism attractions," Maganja emphasized.

The Kilwa Kisiwani and Songo Mnara Ruins, recognized by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site, continue to attract visitors due to their unique history of ancient Indian Ocean trade, distinctive stone architecture, and significant contribution to the history of East Africa.

The arrival of the Island Sky Nassau adds value to the efforts of the Government and tourism stakeholders to boost the national economy through tourism, while also sending a strong message to the world that Tanzania remains a peaceful and safe destination for visitors.