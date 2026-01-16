Tanzania: A Milestone for Tanzania's World Heritage As Island Sky Nassau Visits Kilwa Kisiwani Ruins

16 January 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mariam Said

Lindi — TANZANIA has continued to demonstrate its status as A land of peace and a major global tourism destination following the arrival of the cruise ship Island Sky Nassau at the World Cultural Heritage Site of the Ancient Ruins of Kilwa Kisiwani and Songo Mnara.

The site is managed by the Tanzania Wildlife Management Authority (TAWA).

The vessel arrived carrying a total of 85 tourists from various countries, including Australia, Finland, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The visit reflects strong confidence from the international community in Tanzania's security, peace, and renowned hospitality.

The tour was coordinated by Takims Holidays Tours & Safaris Ltd, a key stakeholder in promoting international tourism, particularly historical and cultural tourism at World Heritage Sites.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Speaking after welcoming the visitors, TAWA Public Relations Officer Beatus Maganja said the arrival of the cruise ship is clear evidence that Tanzania remains a safe, peaceful, and tourist-friendly country despite the various global challenges currently facing the world.

He noted that the Kilwa Kisiwani and Songo Mnara Ruins continue to receive visitors from different countries. Last year, the site received nine cruise ships carrying approximately 1,130 tourists. This year, Island Sky Nassau is the first cruise ship to dock, with more than three additional ships expected to arrive in January alone, all carrying large numbers of tourists.

"This is proof that our nation, Tanzania, remains a leader in peace, which is why many countries are attracted to visit our tourism attractions," Maganja emphasized.

The Kilwa Kisiwani and Songo Mnara Ruins, recognized by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site, continue to attract visitors due to their unique history of ancient Indian Ocean trade, distinctive stone architecture, and significant contribution to the history of East Africa.

The arrival of the Island Sky Nassau adds value to the efforts of the Government and tourism stakeholders to boost the national economy through tourism, while also sending a strong message to the world that Tanzania remains a peaceful and safe destination for visitors.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.