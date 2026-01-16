Tanzania Cherishes Its Six-Decade-Long Ties With Jica

Tokyo — TANZANIA and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) have affirmed to strengthen their long- existing cooperation in economic and social development projects, as the cooperation hits its six decades today.

The Ambassador of the United Republic of Tanzania to Japan, Anderson Mutatembwa, has held talks with the President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Dr Akihiko Tanaka, aimed at discussing ways to strengthen and further advance the existing cooperation between Tanzania and Japan.

The discussions took place at JICA headquarters in Tokyo, where both sides reflected on the long-standing partnership between Tanzania and Japan, which has been built over a period of nearly six decades.

This cooperation has mainly focused on economic and social development.

During the meeting, Ambassador Mutatembwa and Dr Tanaka reaffirmed their commitment to further enhancing the partnership by aligning it with Tanzania's development priorities as well as JICA's development cooperation strategies and vision.

They also discussed the implementation of ongoing development projects in Tanzania and explored opportunities to establish new areas of cooperation. These include agriculture, infrastructure, education, energy, health, human resource development, and urban development through sister-city relations between the two countries.