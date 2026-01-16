Tanzania: Angolan Forward Depu Joins Yanga

Dar es Salaam — YOUNG Africans have signed Angolan striker Dziekujemy Depu from Polish side RKS Radomiak Radom as they prepare for the second half of the Mainland Premier League season and CAF Champions League fixtures.

Depu joins a growing list of new arrivals at Yanga that already includes Emmanuel Mengo, Mohammed Damaro, and Ugandan international Allan Okello, all recruited in recent weeks as the club prepare for a demanding run of domestic and continental fixtures.

Depu - the powerful forward is expected to add pace, physical presence and a greater goal threat to Yanga's attacking line, an area the technical bench has been keen to reinforce ahead of a congested schedule.

While Yanga have dominated the headlines, several other PL clubs have also been active as the January transfer window gathers momentum.

Mbeya City have secured the services of experienced winger Yacouba Sogne, formerly of Yanga and Tabora United.

Sogne's arrival is viewed as a significant boost for the Mbeyabased side as they seek to stabilise their campaign and move away from the relegation zone.

In the capital, Dodoma Jiji have strengthened their midfield with the signing of creative play maker Khelfin Hamdun from Coastal Union.

His vision and ball control are expected to bring an added creativity and balance as the club push for a strong finish to the season.

Singida Black Stars have also been busy, completing the capture of midfielder Ahmed Pipino from Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC).

They have further reinforced their squad with the addition of Abdulmalik Zakari, who recently parted ways with Kigoma-based Mashujaa United.