Tanzania: Afcon 2027 - Shared Responsibility for Shared Opportunity

Dar es Salaam — WITH just a year remaining before the kick-off of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2027 finals, the countdown is no longer symbolic, it is real.

Soon, the number of remaining days will give way to celebrations, expectations and scrutiny.

This tournament is not merely a sporting event; it is a continental showcase and an economic opportunity of immense proportions. Its success must not rest on the shoulders of the government alone.

While the government, in collaboration with the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), has made commendable progress, particularly in venue development, the preparations for AFCON must extend far beyond stadia walls.

The facelift of Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, the New Amaan Complex and Gombani Stadium, alongside the ongoing construction of the Samia Suluhu Stadium in Arusha and another venue in Fumba, Zanzibar, reflect serious commitment and vision.

These efforts deserve recognition. However, infrastructure is only one part of a much larger equation. AFCON 2027 demands collective national readiness. Every sector has a role to play.

Hospitality and accommodation providers must raise service standards to meet international expectations.

Health services must be equipped and responsive. Logistics and transport systems should be efficient and visitor-friendly.

Tourism operators must prepare to showcase Tanzania's rich cultural and natural heritage, while security agencies must ensure safety without compromising hospitality.

The private sector, civil society and local communities all have a stake in this journey. Importantly, AFCON is not a fortune for Tanzania alone.

Cohosting alongside Kenya and Uganda positions East Africa at the centre of African football and global attention.

This is a rare regional opportunity, one that can stimulate jobs, investment and long-term development if properly harnessed. Preparation must also extend to the pitch.

Our national team has shown progress, reaching the Round of 16 in the ending AFCON, a milestone worth celebrating. As hosts, expectations will naturally rise.

Strategic player scouting, robust development programmes and a strong calendar of international friendly matches are essential to build experience, confidence and cohesion.

Hosting should not be about participation alone, but about competing with ambition. AFCON 2027 belongs to all of us.

It calls for unity, preparedness and shared responsibility. If the government leads, then citizens, institutions and sectors must walk alongside.

Let us not watch from the sidelines while others do the work. This is our moment to prepare together and to succeed together.