Tanzania: Nationwide Tax Training Boosts Revenue Collection

Dar es Salaam — THE Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) has launched a nationwide capacity-building programme on the newly introduced Integrated Domestic Revenue Administration System (IDRAS), aimed at transforming tax collection and improving efficiency.

The authority yesterday rolled out the training in Dar es Salaam, bringing together tax consultants and audit firms.

The IDRAS is scheduled to become operational on February 9 this year. Speaking at the launch, TRA Commissioner General Mr Yusuph Mwenda said the system is designed to enhance fairness and transparency for taxpayers.

"Today, we have officially launched nationwide training for taxpayers and tax consultants on the management of the new domestic tax system, IDRAS, to ensure fairness for taxpayers," Mr Mwenda said.

He explained that the system will house extensive data and generate accurate tax assessments, as it will be integrated with up to 300 other systems.

"To begin with, we will connect 60 systems and by September we expect to have integrated all 300 systems," he said.

Mr Mwenda noted that tax assessments generated under IDRAS will be more accurate, as they will be based on information drawn from multiple sources.

He added that communication between the authority and taxpayers will also be streamlined, with letters and responses handled online.

"The system will make communication with taxpayers easier, as correspondence will be submitted and responded to online," he said.

He said the training will run for two weeks, from January 15 until the end of the month, with final preparations scheduled for February 6 ahead of the system's official launch on February 9.

According to Mr Mwenda, IDRAS integrates all services previously offered through multiple TRA systems, which will now be accessible online.

These include taxpayer registration, submission of information and tax returns, tax payments, claims and other forms of communication.

He further explained that the system comprises 17 modules, 15 of which will be operational at launch, while the remaining two are expected to be completed before September.

Mr Mwenda added that IDRAS will be integrated with the customs system, enabling authorities to track imports, stock levels, sales, remaining inventory and the corresponding tax obligations.