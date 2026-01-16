Tanzania: TR Office Calls for Pic Support to Strengthen Public Investment Reforms

Dodoma — THE Office of the Treasury Registrar (OTR) yesterday conducted a special seminar for the Parliamentary Public Investment Committee (PIC) in Dodoma, aimed at strengthening parliamentary oversight of public investments and advancing long term reform initiatives.

Held under Parliament's capacity-building framework, the engagement sought to deepen PIC members' understanding of institutions under their oversight, enabling them to discharge their duties effectively, professionally and in the national interest.

During the seminar, the OTR presented its mandate, organisational structure and strategic direction in managing government investments, alongside its Long-Term Indicative Plan for the period 2026-2050.

The forum also provided an opportunity for committee members to gain insight into the Office's roles, challenges and future priorities, supporting informed decision-making and effective parliamentary supervision.

Presentations outlined the historical establishment of the Office in 1959, its legal foundation under the Treasury Registrar Act, Cap. 370 and key institutional and legal reforms undertaken to enhance effectiveness in a changing economic and administrative environment.

The committee was informed that the OTR executes its mandate across four core areas: holding and safeguarding government assets on behalf of the public; advising the government on investments and the management of public entities; overseeing the performance of public institutions and corporations; and managing restructuring and privatisation processes in line with existing laws and policies.

It was further emphasised that a central objective of the Office is to ensure public entities contribute effectively to the Consolidated Fund through nontax revenues, while gradually reducing dependence on central government subsidies.

PIC members were also briefed on the Office's improved organisational structure, adopted in 2023, comprising nine directorates and five units.

The structure is intended to strengthen accountability, improve efficiency and respond to the growing number of public entities amid evolving technological and economic dynamics.

A key highlight was the presentation of the Long-Term Indicative Plan (2026-2050), through which the OTR aims to drive economic transformation by managing government investments from a long-term, productivity- and sustainability focused perspective, in line with National Development Vision 2050.

Speaking at the seminar, Treasury Registrar Mr Nehemiah Mchechu called on the PIC to continue providing close cooperation and oversight, noting that successful implementation of the plan depends on sustained parliamentary support.

He underscored the committee's role in harmonising legal and institutional frameworks and strengthening corporate governance within public entities.

PIC Chairperson, Mr Masanja Kadogosa, urged the Office to deliver measurable results, particularly in improving public entity performance, increasing non-tax revenue and reducing reliance on government subsidies.

He reaffirmed the committee's commitment to supporting reforms, emphasising transparency, accountability and good governance in the management of public investments.