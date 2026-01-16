Botswana: Kearoma Rantao Releases GBV Single Keledi Marameng

16 January 2026
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Ketshepile More

Gaborone — Jazz sensation Kearoma Rantao has released a stirring single aimed at raising awareness and combating Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

Titled Keledi Marameng, the soulful track produced by Bangu, is a call to action against the escalating GBV crisis affecting households across Botswana.

Rantao, who is widely recognised not only for her powerful vocals but also for her advocacy against GBV, said the song serves both as a eulogy for victims of violence and a desperate appeal for societal change.

In an interview, Rantao said artists often poured their hearts into music that speaks for the voiceless, but such messages were frequently sidelined in favour of more commercially popular content.

"Keledi Marameng is a powerful blend of modern soul and a national cry for justice," she said", appealing to radio stations and DJs to give the song airplay.

She said this is not just a song, but a call for change that needs to be heard.

"We are in a national pandemic of GBV, and we cannot afford to let music that addresses it be silenced by the noise of the charts," she said.

With haunting melodies that amplify silenced voices, Keledi Marameng, which translates to Tears on the Cheeks is a raw and heart-wrenching response to the national GBV epidemic.

The song opens with the poignant line, "Ngwana o batla letsele, mmagwe o mo lebitleng" (The child seeks its mother's breast, but she is in the grave), immediately setting a sombre and reflective tone.

Rantao said she is not focused on releasing a full album at the moment, having observed that listeners tend to engage more with individual singles.

Since the release of her 2024 Extended Play (EP), Ina Lebe Kearoma, she has adopted a strategy of releasing music consistently throughout the year to ensure each track receives the attention it deserves. Keledi Marameng is available on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.

