Botswana: Mophato Prepares for Camping

Kanye — The registration for GaNgwaketse mophato initiation exercise will start in March.

The aim of the exercise is to instill positivity and transform such behaviours into disciplined adulthood through cultural teachings. Addressing a kgotla meeting recently, Kgosi Malope II of Bangwaketse said this year, mophato initiation would include a camping experience aimed at youth aged 1996 to 2000.

Kgosi Malope II emphasised the importance of registering those within this age group to facilitate accurate record-keeping. He also urged the community to contribute food for the duration of the camp.

"Mophato initiation exercise aims to instill discipline, respect, and responsibility, preparing our youth for adulthood," Kgosi Malope stated.

He added that the training not only strengthens community bonds but also teaches collective problem-solving and reinforces cultural identity. He expressed concern over the increasing incidents of gender-based violence related murder cases in Kanye.

He further raised alarm about the escalating cases of inheritance disputes, where surviving relatives often sold properties against the wishes of the deceased's children.

Former Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Peter Siele, praised the launch of mophato. He however raised concern over increasing femicides incidents as a result of violence (GBV) and highlighted those involved were often cohabiting couples.

He called upon Kgosi Malope II to raise the issue at Ntlo Ya Dikgosi and to collaborate with the University of Botswana to investigate the root causes.

Community member Tebogo Babuile also voiced her concerns, noting that women were often the primary victims of these violent acts.

Still at the meeting, Kgosi Malope II announced that the Dikgafela cultural festival, which aims to strengthen cultural ties and address critical social issues within the community, will be held in August 21 withh delivery of harvest and September 25 whe re traditional beer will be displayed at main kgotla. BOPA

