Sudan's Ambassador to Switzerland Conveys TSC President Al-Burhan's Greetings to Swiss President Parmelin

Geneva — Sudan's Ambassador to Switzerland, Hassan Hamid, conveyed the greetings and congratulations of His Excellency President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, to the President of the Swiss Confederation, Mr. Guy Parmelin, during a meeting held on the occasion of Parmelin's inauguration ceremony and the New Year.

During the meeting, Ambassador Hamid expressed hope for Switzerland's support of the Government of Hope's peace initiative, presented by Prime Minister Professor Kamil Al-Tayib Idris to the UN Security Council. He also praised Switzerland's stances and underscored the importance of its role in supporting Sudan at this stage.

In response, President Parmelin affirmed Switzerland's continued support for peace-making efforts in Sudan.