Sudan: TSC President Visits Federal Ministry of Health, Reaffirms Support for Health Sector

16 January 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, paid a field visit on Thursday to the Federal Ministry of Health in Khartoum.

Al-Burhan commended the ministry's staff and all medical personnel, praising their significant role in the "Battle of Dignity" and their continued commitment to providing health services to citizens despite ongoing challenges.

He affirmed his commitment to providing full support to Sudan's health sector, particularly in epidemic control, and provided assistance to the Federal Vector Control Support Team with 15 vehicles to aid field spraying operations. He also extended support directly to the ministry and health staff.

For his part, Federal Minister of Health Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim expressed his gratitude to the TSC President for his attention to the health sector and for the substantial support provided. The minister also presented a comprehensive report on the current health situation in Sudan.

