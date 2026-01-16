Sudan: TSC President Meets International President of Médecins SANs Frontières

16 January 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, met on Thursday with the International President of the Doctors without Borders /Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), Dr Javid Abdelmoneim, in the presence of the Federal Minister of Health, Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim.

In a press statement, the Federal Minister of Health said that General Al-Burhan expressed his thanks and appreciation for the efforts undertaken by MSF in Sudan, stressing the importance of coordination and cooperation between the organization and the competent authorities working in the fields of humanitarian assistance and the provision of health services.

Dr. Ibrahim noted that the current phase requires intensified efforts to meet the growing humanitarian and health needs, in addition to the ongoing work to rehabilitate and reconstruct health institutions across the country that have been extensively destroyed by the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia.

The TSC President commended the work carried out by MSF in eight Sudanese states and directed that support and coordination be further strengthened in the future.

For his part, the International President of MSF said the meeting with the TSC President was productive and constructive. "We are proud, as an organization, to stand alongside the Sudanese people and to provide humanitarian assistance and health services in cooperation with our partners at the Ministry of Health," he said.

He explained that MSF is currently operating in eight states in Sudan and is keen to expand its activities to the remaining states, praising the facilitation provided by the relevant authorities. He affirmed that Sudan remains a top priority for the organization.

