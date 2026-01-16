Sudan: Prime Minister Affirms Hope Government's Commitment to Mobilize All Efforts to Accelerate Khartoum State Recovery

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris reaffirmed the Hope Government's firm commitment to mobilize all available efforts and capabilities to expedite recovery measures in Khartoum State, commending the pivotal role played by the state government in directing executive action and discharging its national responsibilities under exceptional wartime conditions.

The remarks came during a meeting held on Thursday at his office with the Wali of Khartoum State, Ahmed Osman Hamza.

Prime Minister Dr. Idris praised the expanding role and sustained efforts of the Khartoum State government in reconstruction and rebuilding, underscoring its contribution to stabilizing conditions and advancing recovery.

In a press statement following the meeting, Wali Ahmed Osman Hamza said he briefed the Prime Minister on the overall situation in Khartoum State and the progress achieved during the past period. He noted that the meeting reviewed the outcomes of the recently convened Khartoum State Development and Advancement Conference, which identified the state's priority needs and outlined mechanisms for their implementation.

The Wali explained that discussions also covered the consequences and repercussions of the war on Khartoum State, including detailed statistics on the scale of damage, particularly to infrastructure. He pointed to the ongoing reconstruction and rebuilding efforts undertaken by the state government in coordination with the Supreme Committee for Preparing the Suitable Environment for the Return of Citizens, stressing that tangible progress has been made.

Wali Ahmed Osman Hamza stated that he presented the Prime Minister with a copy of the ten-year strategic recovery and reconstruction plan for Khartoum State, anchored to 2026 as the base year.

He added that the meeting further addressed the conditions of state employees, particularly following the decision mandating their return to work, as well as the workers' needs, challenges, and outstanding entitlements.