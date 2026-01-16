Kenya: Outrage As IPOA Probes Nandi Hills Police Assault Caught On Camera

Nairobi — The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched investigations into an incident in Nandi Hills, Nandi County, after a viral video appeared to show police officers assaulting young men who were playing pool.

IPOA in a statement on Friday said it had deployed a Rapid Investigations Team to Nandi Hills to establish what happened, assess the conduct of the officers involved, and determine whether any laws were broken.

The video, which has sparked widespread public anger, is believed to have been recorded on the night of January 10, 2026, at around 11:50pm.

It appears to show several police officers entering a room where young men were playing pool before subjecting them to physical assault.

According to IPOA, the incident happened within Nandi Hills Town and also affected nearby establishments, including bars and hotels.

The authority said it has already identified and contacted several victims and witnesses as part of the investigations.

"IPOA condemns any use of unnecessary and unwarranted force in policing," the authority chairperson Ahmed Issack Hassan said, calling for calm as inquiries continue.

It reaffirmed its commitment to impartial investigations, accountability, and professionalism within the National Police Service.

The watchdog also revealed that no formal complaint had been filed before the video was shared online, urging members of the public to report such incidents directly to enable faster action.

- Public outrage grows over Nandi Hills police assault -

The IPOA investigation comes amid public outrage after CCTV footage circulated on social media showing at least eight officers, believed to be from Nandi Hills Police Station, storming the premises where the youths were playing pool.

In the video, the officers are seen ordering the young men to lie on the floor and produce their national identity cards.

They are then allegedly instructed to hold the IDs in their mouths while being caned, scenes that have drawn condemnation from Kenyans and human rights advocates.

Kenyans on social media have also questioned what offence, if any, the youths had committed, noting that playing pool is legal in Kenya and that there is no law requiring citizens to carry identification at all times.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has directed the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) to conduct its own probe into the incident.