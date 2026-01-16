South Africa: Gauteng Battles to Place Learners

Many parents are disappointed with the schools they've been offered

The Gauteng Department of Education has received more applications from learners in high-demand areas than it has places for.

The school year started on Wednesday with 4,858 Grade 1 and 8 learners still unplaced across the province. In a statement on Thursday, the department said it has made progress, but still has 2,763 unplaced Grade 1 and 8 learners.

Since December, the department has received 27,140 late applications for grades 1 and 8, besides the almost 360,000 applications received in the first application period between July and August.

Schools in "high-pressure areas" like Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg are full. Education MEC Matome Chiloane told EWN on Wednesday that some pupils will be temporarily placed while extra capacity is built.

On Thursday, GroundUp visited department offices in Benoni and Alberton, where dozens of parents queued.

Christine Sesing from Daveyton applied in the initial application period for her son to start Grade 8. Petit High, about 14km from their home, was her preferred school. But the school is full. She has reapplied to other schools and has not yet received another offer. "All I wanted was for my son to study at a quality school ... Now I'm willing to take any school because I have no choice," she said.

Beatrice Mampuru from Tembisa applied on the department's online platform shortly after it opened on 24 July. She selected Masiqhakaze Secondary School as her preferred option, but did not get placed. The department is yet to make an offer for an alternative school, she says.

"My son has been crying, especially when he saw other children going to school while he stayed at home," said Mampuru.

Aston Eksteen from Rynfield says she applied in July to several special needs schools for her child to start grade 1, but her child has not been placed. She also wants her other child, who is in grade 5, to be transferred to that same school.

In Alberton, the queue was almost as long as in Benoni.

Rina Smith from Boksburg said she had applied for her grandchild at several Afrikaans schools so that they can learn in their home language. But her child was placed at an English-language school -- Buhle Park High School outside Germiston, a 45-minute drive from her home.

"Our child is depressed because she has stayed at home since schools opened," said Smith.