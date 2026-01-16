Lira, Uganda — The Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, has accused the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Betty Amongi Akena, of illegally campaigning on polling day in Lira City, amid a tense race for the Woman Member of Parliament seat.

The accusations come as the UPDF, led by the 5 Division Army Commander Brig Gen Keith Katungji, escorted Minister Amongi's convoy back to her residence in Senior Quarters, Lira City East Division, where a closed-door meeting was held during which Amongi was detained.

Earlier reports claimed that Amongi had been detained at her home on allegations of voter bribery. However, no official confirmation had been issued by security agencies regarding the specific allegations.

Amongi, who is the Uganda People's Congress (UPC) candidate in the Lira City Woman MP race, said that after casting her vote, she received reports that by 11:00am several polling stations in Lira City East Division had no voting materials.

She criticised police deployment at polling stations, saying officers on the ground were unable to effectively manage the situation."The police we have in the system are constables who are not armed and are not able to stop any of this," Amongi said.

Dr Aceng, on her part, alleged that Amongi and her husband, Jimmy James Michael Akena, were moving from one polling station to another canvassing for votes."She and her husband are moving around campaigning from polling station to polling station. I have brought this to the attention of the returning officer and I hope something will be done about it," Aceng said.She added that campaigning on polling day is prohibited under electoral laws and faulted police for allowing the alleged movements."As far as I know, campaigning on the day of voting is not allowed, but the fact that police allows her to move and campaign is very unfortunate," Aceng added.Dr Aceng and Minister Amongi are facing off in a closely contested race to represent Lira City as Woman Member of Parliament in the 12th Parliament.

Electoral officials, police, and the UPDF were yet to comment on the incident by the time of publishing this story